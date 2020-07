Ayoola has released the official music video for his song “Safe with Me”, which features Efa Iwara. Fans of the Red TV web series, “The Men’s Club” will certainly love this fun video.

The video was directed by Tola Odunsi and has dropped ahead of the release of the third season of “The Men’s Club” scheduled for 22nd July 2020.

Watch the video here

Check out the Season 3 trailer