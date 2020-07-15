This love story started way back!

Nancy and Jessy met way back in 2008 while they were in high school, they remained friends since then. About nine years after, they reconnected again and this time, Jessy felt like he was meeting her for the very first time. Something was different after that, they started dating and now here they are, getting ready to walk down the aisle. See their pre-wedding shoot captured by Ghanaian photographer, FocusnBlur.

How We Met

By the groom, Jessy

I met Nancy in high school in 2008 and we became very good friends. After high school, we both went our separate ways yet we remained friends. Fast forward to 2017 I met her at a mutual friend’s wedding, I just couldn’t take my eyes off her. It was like meeting her for the first time. My heart skipped multi-beats and I knew she was the one. We reconnected but this time around starting dating. On this beautiful day, 31st January 2020, her birthday, I proposed to her. I thank God I found you Nancy, the love of my life. I pray for a fruitful marriage today and forever with lots of children.

Credits

Photography: @focusnblur