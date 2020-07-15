Connect with us

Weddings

They Were High School Mates! Nancy & Jessy's Pre-wedding Shoot + Love Story

Weddings

See Obianuju & Chidube's 20 Guests Wedding in Lagos

Weddings

Yes to Forever With You! Ella & Michael's Pre-wedding Shoot + Love Story

Weddings

All the Trending Stories you Can’t Miss from the Past Week on BellaNaija Weddings

Weddings

BN Weddings Video: Darlina & Olu's Intimate Wedding in London

Weddings

She Got her Perfect Proposal! Annabel & Deji's #BNBling + Love Story

Style Weddings

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Styles We Love -Vol. 344

Weddings

#UltimateLove Theresa & Iyke Star in This Beach Wedding Styled Shoot

Weddings

It All Started with a Social Campaign! Samira & Harris' Pre-wedding Shoot + Love Story

Weddings

Together Forever! Enjoy Kamsy & Obinna's Beautiful Outdoor Wedding in Enugu

Weddings

They Were High School Mates! Nancy & Jessy’s Pre-wedding Shoot + Love Story

BellaNaija Weddings

Published

4 hours ago

 on

This love story started way back!

Nancy and Jessy met way back in 2008 while they were in high school, they remained friends since then. About nine years after, they reconnected again and this time, Jessy felt like he was meeting her for the very first time. Something was different after that, they started dating and now here they are, getting ready to walk down the aisle.  See their pre-wedding shoot captured by Ghanaian photographer, FocusnBlur. If you love all things weddings and love stories, you should head over to www.bellanaijaweddings.com.

How We Met
By the groom, Jessy

I met Nancy in high school in 2008 and we became very good friends. After high school, we both went our separate ways yet we remained friends. Fast forward to 2017 I met her at a mutual friend’s wedding, I just couldn’t take my eyes off her. It was like meeting her for the first time. My heart skipped multi-beats and I knew she was the one. We reconnected but this time around starting dating. On this beautiful day, 31st January 2020, her birthday, I proposed to her. I thank God I found you Nancy, the love of my life. I pray for a fruitful marriage today and forever with lots of children.

 

Credits

Photography: @focusnblur

Related Topics:
BellaNaija Weddings

We love weddings as much as you do – get in touch! Click Here for Real BN Weddings: http://www.bellanaija.com/tag/real-weddings/ E-mail: [email protected] Website: www.bellanaijaweddings.com Instagram: BellaNaijaWeddings | Instagram for #AsoEbiBella: AsoEbiBella Twitter: BellaNaijaWed FB: BellaNaijaWeddings Pinterest: BellaNaijaWed

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

#BellaNaijaWCW: Meet Tejumade Afonja, the Engineer Who’s Democratising Artificial Intelligence Knowledge with AI Saturdays (Lagos)

Mfonobong Inyang: Let’s Have That Conversation About Brand Nigeria!

Jean Clare Oge: It is not always THEM… Sometimes, it is YOU

Adefolake Adekola: Disposal of Chemical Waste in Nigeria

Toluse Dove Francis: How to Develop Emotional Muscles

Advertisement
css.php