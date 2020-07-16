Connect with us

Weddings

Ghanaian actor, Zynnell Zuh has brought her styling game into the bridal styling scene with the recent launch of her bridal styling company- The Zyellegant.

For the launch of her bridal styling company, she created a bridal shoot to showcase different wedding dress styles for brides and also the traditional Ghanaian bridal look designs. We also talked to her on the journey of becoming a bridal styling, you can read all about it here on www.bellanaijaweddings.com.

Here’s a brief description of the shoot:

Introducing  The Zyellegant Launch Campaign. Every wedding is the launch of a new home, the very foundation upon which our society is built. Zyellegant celebrates this launch for the future of brides through styling.

 

 

The campaign also includes a reception dress and a traditional dress for the Ghanaian wedding.

 

 

Credits

Styling: @Zyellegant
Models :@zynnellzuh @_engraxiia_
Dresses: @xclusivebridals | @sima_brew
Makeup@loox_artistry | @aesthetic_makeupstudio
Lashes@shadesbyjulietibrahim
Hair@senakhaircollections
Hairstyling:@firstchoicesalon
Lace: @kejeronfabrics
Kente: @ovelliregalkente
Bridal headpiece@bling_outlet
Creative Director@zynnellzuh
Earrings@zyellegant
Smile@zoepremiumdentalcenter
Decor@bakonfaevents
Rentals@amordecor
Photography@oabphotography
Vidoegraphy@orichpictures
Bouquet: @oakeventsnfloristry | @completeeventznflowers
Production: @zyncstudios

