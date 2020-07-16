Ghanaian actor, Zynnell Zuh has brought her styling game into the bridal styling scene with the recent launch of her bridal styling company- The Zyellegant.

For the launch of her bridal styling company, she created a bridal shoot to showcase different wedding dress styles for brides and also the traditional Ghanaian bridal look designs. We also talked to her on the journey of becoming a bridal styling, you can read all about it here on www.bellanaijaweddings.com.

Here’s a brief description of the shoot:

Introducing The Zyellegant Launch Campaign. Every wedding is the launch of a new home, the very foundation upon which our society is built. Zyellegant celebrates this launch for the future of brides through styling.

The campaign also includes a reception dress and a traditional dress for the Ghanaian wedding.

Credits

Styling: @Zyellegant

Models :@zynnellzuh @_engraxiia_

Dresses: @xclusivebridals | @sima_brew

Makeup: @loox_artistry | @aesthetic_makeupstudio

Lashes: @shadesbyjulietibrahim

Hair: @senakhaircollections

Hairstyling:@firstchoicesalon

Lace: @kejeronfabrics

Kente: @ovelliregalkente

Bridal headpiece: @bling_outlet

Creative Director: @zynnellzuh

Earrings: @zyellegant

Smile: @zoepremiumdentalcenter

Decor: @bakonfaevents

Rentals: @amordecor

Photography: @oabphotography

Vidoegraphy: @orichpictures

Bouquet: @oakeventsnfloristry | @completeeventznflowers

Production: @zyncstudios