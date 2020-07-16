Weddings
BN Bridal: The Zyellegant by Ghanaian Actor Zynnell Zuh
Ghanaian actor, Zynnell Zuh has brought her styling game into the bridal styling scene with the recent launch of her bridal styling company- The Zyellegant.
For the launch of her bridal styling company, she created a bridal shoot to showcase different wedding dress styles for brides and also the traditional Ghanaian bridal look designs. We also talked to her on the journey of becoming a bridal styling, you can read all about it here on www.bellanaijaweddings.com.
Here’s a brief description of the shoot:
Introducing The Zyellegant Launch Campaign. Every wedding is the launch of a new home, the very foundation upon which our society is built. Zyellegant celebrates this launch for the future of brides through styling.
The campaign also includes a reception dress and a traditional dress for the Ghanaian wedding.
