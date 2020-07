Ghanaian lovers, Delali and Kobby tied the knot recently and it was such a beautiful ceremony with their few guests. The couple met seven years ago and now we got a glimpse into their big day through this video captured by Team Nhyira.

You should listen to the bride’s vows and you definitely don’t want to miss the fun at their reception. See all the beautiful highlights below:

Credits

Videography: @team_nhyira