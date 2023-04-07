Connect with us

Akos and Frank's Wedding Video Was a Burst of Love and Happiness!

Published

4 hours ago

 on

The joy that love brings is incomparable.  Today, we’re taking in all that joy through sweethearts, Akos and Frank!

The lovers exchanged their vows in a white wedding ceremony and it was absolutely beautiful. From the morning prep when they shared moments with their squad, up until the reception, the excitement in the air was constant.

Everyone showed up with the right amount of energy and set the dancefloor on fire. Akos was such a vibe and her choreography with her girls had us glued to our screens. Amidst all the fun, we could see Akos and Frank’s sweet love shining all day long. They had such a beautiful wedding and you will be watching their video with a huge smile on your face.

Enjoy Akos and Frank’s wedding video below:

Credit

Videography@maxwelljennings

