Another Instagram Love Story! Adura & Agboola's #BNBling Was Absolutely Magical

Love Came Knocking When Kemi & Kunle Were Not Searching

Ogochukwu and Alex's White Wedding Was a Beautiful Show of Love and Happiness!

It's a Ghana-Nigeria Affair! You Will Love Nada & kayode's Pre-wedding Shoot

Maryam & Ridwan’s Destination Wedding Video is The Magic Your Day Needs! #letsgetMarRid

Farida & Abubakar Got on The Same Flight and Are Now On a Forever Journey!

Your Wedding Morning Just Got Better With This Bridal Robe Collection by Veekee James & Hair by Adefunke

A Food Recipe Led to Abimbola and Mahmud's Sweet Love!

It Began With Dancing at a Wedding - Now, It's Time to #MeetTheOwusus23!

Hop on The Love Train With all our Amazing Features From #BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly

Published

4 hours ago

Choosing to spend the rest of your life with your favourite person is one of the most precious things ever. Adura said yes to the love of her life, Agboola, and we are super giddy!

It all started when she stumbled upon his profile on Instagram and she followed him. Soon enough, Agboola was in her DMs and from one sweet date to another, he was certain he wanted to spend forever with her. Agboola got down on one knee and asked Adura to be his wife in the most romantic proposal ever. Of course, It was a resounding yes and their beautiful #BNBling moment will leave you blushing hard!

Enjoy their proposal photos and love story below:

How we met
By the bride, Adura:

I saw him on a friend’s post on Instagram and was contemplating whether to follow him or not because his account was private. I didn’t like the attention from following a private account but I summoned the courage to follow him and he followed back. There was no communication till I posted on my Instagram story and he commented. I felt he was in a relationship with someone, so we didn’t talk again.

One day, I posted something else and he commented “You don’t even know how to dance” and that’s how we got talking. He asked me out on a date, another date and another date and it has been good ever since. He asked me to marry him and Oh My God! I’m so happy cause I didn’t believe it was possible.

Credits

Bride@__aduura
Planner: @cupidproposals.ng
Decor & Styling@cupidecor_rentalco
Photography@bodunrin_photography
Videography@kynetiqstudios

