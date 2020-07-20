Ngozi Nwosu shares Her Story of Triumph over Health Challenges on “#WithChude”

The latest episode of Chude Jideonwo‘s “#WithChude” features Nollywood veteran, Ngozi Nwosu.

From “Evil Passion” to “Fuji House of Commotion” and “Skinny Girl in Transit” to the spectacular telecom ads, Ngozi Nwosu has been an icon for almost 30 years. On the show, she opens up on surviving a near-death experience in 2019, the pain, shock, and battles that she has fought to bring her thus far – always relevant, always compelling, always triumphant.

A few years ago, Nigerians rallied together to join her in her fight against a kidney illness that almost took her life. But what we all didn’t know was that in 2019, she was at death’s door yet again, fighting for her life.

Watch the new episode below: