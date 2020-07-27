Everything You Need to Know About Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde on this Episode of “Under 40 CEOs”

Under 40 CEOs brings us the story of Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, a Nigerian entrepreneur, actress, singer, philanthropist and former model.

Since her Nollywood film debut in 1995, the leading actress has appeared in 300 films, selling millions of video copies. After receiving numerous high-profile awards, launching a music career, and amassing an enviable fan base, she has been described as the “African Magic”.

Beyond her show business accomplishments, Omotola is also applauded for her remarkable humanitarian efforts. She is one of the pioneers of the video film era of Nigerian cinema, becoming the most-watched actress in Africa. In early 2013, Omotola made her US television debut in VH1’s scripted series, Hit the Floor and has spoken at numerous global platforms including the World Economic Forum and the WISE Summit, in Doha, Qatar.

Omotola is the Managing Director at Red Hot Concepts.

Watch the episode below: