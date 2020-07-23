Connect with us

News

Here's Why President Buhari is visiting Mali

News

NCDC sets up Five New COVID-19 Testing Centres

News

FG evacuates 6,317 Nigerians from 21 Countries + More COVID-19 Updates

News

Yewande Sadiku Highlights How NIPC Will Continually Coordinate Local & Foreign Investments in Nigeria

News

#COVID19 Updates: Potential Vaccine Developed by Oxford University Shows Positive Response in Early Trial

News

What Nigerians are Saying on Twitter About the Ongoing #NDDCProbe & Daniel Pondei

News

Total Number of #COVID19 Cases Worldwide Reported to WHO now 13.8M

News

Everything We Know about Gabon's First Female Prime Minister, Rose Christiane Ossouka Raponda

News

57 Health Workers test Positive for COVID-19 in Plateau State + More Coronavirus Updates

News

There are now over 625,000 COVID-19 Cases in Africa

News

Here’s Why President Buhari is visiting Mali

BellaNaija.com

Published

7 hours ago

 on

President Muhammadu Buhari has made his first trip out of the country in five months – to Bamako, Mali.

Femi Adesina, Buhari’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, shared on Wednesday that the president and some ECOWAS leaders had agreed to meet in Mali for further consultations in order to find a political solution to the crisis in the country, ThisDay reports.

What’s the crisis? The country has been rocked by protests, with a resistance group called M5 asking for the resignation of the Malian president Ibrahim Boubacar Keita and the dissolution of the country’s constitutional court.

The court had nullified results of 31 parliamentary seats in the recently held polls, and awarded victory to other contenders said to be partial to the president.

Many have also been reported dead during the protests, forcing member states of ECOWAS to intervene.

See photos of the president in Mali:

Photo Credit: @bayomoboriowo, buharisallau

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Omolola Olorunnisola: Here’s How To Help Your Children with Decision-Making

Wuraola Ademola-Shanu: Are You A Small Business Owner? You Might Need These Consultants

BN Book Review: Dear Alaere by Eriye Onagoruwa | Review By Seyon Patience Hundeyin

Iretomiwa Akintunde-Johnson: Reputation Management – Lessons from an Entangled Trio

Beyond The Three: ‘Avugna Vugna’- Jerry Spotlights the Strength of the Mafa People in Borno & Adamawa States

Advertisement
css.php