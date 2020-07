Sisi Jemimah is back with a new food vlog and this time, she’s sharing her super easy doughnut recipe.

These doughnuts sprinkled with sugar are the perfect snack for any occasion.

INGREDIENTS

540g Plain flour (4 1/2 cups)

60g Butter (4 1/2 tbsp)

135 Sugar (2/3 cup)

9g Instant Yeast (1 tbsp)

2 Eggs

200ml milk or water

1 tsp Vanilla Extract

Watch the video here: