Find out what’s Eating Leo up on this Episode of MTV Shuga “Alone Together”

On the new episode of MTV Shuga’s “Alone Together”, Wasiu makes an unlikely friend and opens up to Ebisinde, meanwhile Leo has a hard time communicating with a hopeful young artiste Stephanie.

The series features the Shuga cast from across Nigeria, Kenya, South Africa, and Ivory Coast, and it explores how people in different African countries (Nigeria, Côte d’Ivoire, Kenya, and South Africa) are coping with the lockdown and the coronavirus pandemic.

Watch the video below: