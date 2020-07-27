Connect with us

Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas are Proud Parents to a Baby Girl!

#BBNaija Day - 8: A New HoH, Biggie Nominates Everyone and More Highlights

Can You Guess Who These #BBNaija Lockdown Housemates Are?

Life Before #BBNaija: You'll Love these 5 Photos of Nengi as a Beauty Queen

Tonto Dikeh talks Forgiveness & Stereotype in Nollywood in New Interview

#BBNaija Day - 7: The Housemates put their Hairstyling Skills to Test, Crazy Love Tales & an Eviction Twist

Mayorkun is All About Making Good Music as He Covers Guardian Life Magazine

Drama, Party, Drama... Get the Scoop of What Went Down on #BBNaija Day 6

Looks like the D'Banj & Seyitan Rape Allegation Case has Come to a Close

Life Before #BBNaija: You’ve got to See these Photos of Prince as Mr World Nigeria

BellaNaija.com

Game of Thrones” actress, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas have welcomed their first child.

According to TMZ, who was the first to report the birth, the couple welcomed a girl named Willa on Wednesday, July 22.

“The couple is already obsessed and can’t stop gloating about their new addition,” a source tells Entertainment Tonight. “The couple is taking time to enjoy this special moment and have only shared the news and updates with family and friends.”

The couple surprised many with their wedding in Las Vegas in May 2019, and a pre-wedding party in France.

We can’t wait to meet the new addition to the Jonas clan!

BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

