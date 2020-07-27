Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas are Proud Parents to a Baby Girl!

“Game of Thrones” actress, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas have welcomed their first child.

According to TMZ , who was the first to report the birth, the couple welcomed a girl named Willa on Wednesday, July 22.

“The couple is already obsessed and can’t stop gloating about their new addition,” a source tells Entertainment Tonight. “The couple is taking time to enjoy this special moment and have only shared the news and updates with family and friends.”

The couple surprised many with their wedding in Las Vegas in May 2019, and a pre-wedding party in France.