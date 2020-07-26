BN TV
This Shrimp Fried Rice Recipe by The Kitchen Muse is Perfect for Lunch
Bukie of “The Kitchen Muse” is back with another mouthwatering recipe, and this time, she does a tutorial on Shrimp Fried Rice. This recipe won’t go bad after a few hours and stays fresh for days when refrigerated.
It’s bursting with fresh flavours that you’re going to love!
Ingredients
1 1/2 Cups Golden Sella Basmati Rice
10 Large Shrimps
3 Tbsp Canola Oil
1 Clove Garlic (Minced)
1/2 Tsp Ginger (Minced)
1 Tbsp Soy Sauce
1 Tsp Curry Powder
1/2 Tsp Dried Thyme
1 Tsp White Pepper
1 Bay Leaf
2 Stock Cubes
1/2 Cup Green Beans (Chopped)
1/2 Cup Carrots (Chopped)
1/4 Cup Sweetcorn
1/2 cup Spring Onions (Chopped)
1 Tsp Salt
Watch the vlog below: