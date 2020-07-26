This Shrimp Fried Rice Recipe by The Kitchen Muse is Perfect for Lunch

Bukie of “The Kitchen Muse” is back with another mouthwatering recipe, and this time, she does a tutorial on Shrimp Fried Rice. This recipe won’t go bad after a few hours and stays fresh for days when refrigerated.

It’s bursting with fresh flavours that you’re going to love!

Ingredients

1 1/2 Cups Golden Sella Basmati Rice

10 Large Shrimps

3 Tbsp Canola Oil

1 Clove Garlic (Minced)

1/2 Tsp Ginger (Minced)

1 Tbsp Soy Sauce

1 Tsp Curry Powder

1/2 Tsp Dried Thyme

1 Tsp White Pepper

1 Bay Leaf

2 Stock Cubes

1/2 Cup Green Beans (Chopped)

1/2 Cup Carrots (Chopped)

1/4 Cup Sweetcorn

1/2 cup Spring Onions (Chopped)

1 Tsp Salt

Watch the vlog below: