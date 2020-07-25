Mbali breaks up with Sol on this Episode of “MTV Shuga: Alone Together”

On the new episode of “MTV Shuga: Alone Together”, Lemo considers going back to school. Meanwhile Greg and Jennifer are keeping the love alive even though they can’t see each other and Mbali puts an end to her relationship with Sol.

The series features the Shuga cast from across Nigeria, Kenya, South Africa, and Ivory Coast, and it explores how people in different African countries (Nigeria, Côte d’Ivoire, Kenya, and South Africa) are coping with the lockdown and the coronavirus pandemic.

Watch the video below: