The #BNMovieFeature Spotlight is on Genevieve Nnaji this July | Watch “Private Sin”

The movie for today is titled “Private Sin”.

“Private Sin” is a 2003 drama directed by Lancelot Imasuen, produced by Emem Isong and Rob Emeka Eze. The movie stars Richard Mofe-Damijo, Genevieve Nnaji, Olu Jacobs, Stephanie Linus, Patience Ozokwor and Emma Anyalogu.

Watch the movie below: