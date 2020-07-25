Connect with us

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

The #BNMovieFeature Spotlight is on Genevieve Nnaji this July | Watch “Private Sin”

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

Your First Look at Tamar Braxton's Upcoming Docuseries “Get Ya Life!”

BN TV

Quick Breakfast Fix? Here Is Sisi Yemmie's Step by Step Process for Making Akara

BN TV

Alex is the Latest Guest on Ndani TGIF Show

BN TV

A Survivor & Inspiration! Adenike Oyetunde shares Her Journey on "Life Lessons with Betty Irabor"

BN TV

How Much will Dimma Umeh Reveal on this 'My First Time' Tag?

BN TV Music

Teddy A's New Interview is all about Growth, Winning & Everything In Between

BN TV Movies & TV

Femi Iyanu is Sparking an Important Conversation with Short Film "Should I tell my partner about my Past?"

BN TV

Broda Shaggi gets Entangled on a New Episode of "Shaggi Palava"

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

What length will Wande go to be with Sunkanmi? Find Out on this Episode of “Phases”

BN TV

The #BNMovieFeature Spotlight is on Genevieve Nnaji this July | Watch “Private Sin”

BN TV

Published

3 hours ago

 on

The #BNMovieFeature is bringing back some good old Nollywood movies that are guaranteed to give you that nostalgic feeling and make you smile.

This section, we showcase full-length Nigerian movies for our film-loving BNers. There are throwback movies, new movies, Yoruba movies, Igbo movies, Hausa movies, English movies, Short films, Serials and so much more.

There’s so much to look forward to and you can also take a look at our past features here. This July, we’re shining the spotlight on Genevieve Nnaji for our #BNMovieFeature.

***

The movie for today is titled “Private Sin”.

“Private Sin” is a 2003 drama directed by Lancelot Imasuen, produced by Emem Isong and Rob Emeka Eze. The movie stars Richard Mofe-Damijo, Genevieve Nnaji, Olu Jacobs, Stephanie Linus, Patience Ozokwor and Emma Anyalogu.

Watch the movie below:

Related Topics:
BN TV

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Ene Abah: Nigeria’s International Image & the Blight of Internet Fraud

Omolola Olorunnisola: Here’s How To Help Your Children with Decision-Making

Wuraola Ademola-Shanu: Are You A Small Business Owner? You Might Need These Consultants

BN Book Review: Dear Alaere by Eriye Onagoruwa | Review By Seyon Patience Hundeyin

Iretomiwa Akintunde-Johnson: Reputation Management – Lessons from an Entangled Trio

Advertisement
css.php