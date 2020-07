Bukie of “The Kitchen Muse” is back with another mouthwatering recipe, and this time, she shows us how she makes beans porridge.

You should try out her delicious recipe.

Ingredients

1 1/2 Cups Honey Beans

1/2 Cup Palm Oil

6 large Cooked Shrimps

1 Cup Meat Stock

1 MedOnions

2 Tbsps Ground crayfish

2 Stock Cubes

Pinch of Salt

Pepper Mix

1 Large Tomato

4 Paprika Peppers

4 Small Habanero Peppers

1 Med Onion

Watch the Video: