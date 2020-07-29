Be Inspired by Tara Fela-Durotoye’s Journey on “Against the Odds with Peace Hyde”

Tara Fela-Durotoye is a lawyer turned beauty entrepreneur and the founder and current C.E.O of House of Tara International. She started the trend of bridal makeup in Nigeria and she has empowered over 5000 young ladies with the Tara beauty representatives’ initiative that makes them economically independent while building their entrepreneurial skills for national transformation.

In this new episode of Against The Odds with Peace Hyde, we find out about her upbringing and how it led her onto the path of becoming a beauty pioneer and icon in Nigeria.