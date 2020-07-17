Toke Makinwa gets Ready to Star in a Yoruba Movie on this Episode of “Toke Moments”

Connect with us

BN TV

Published

3 hours ago

 on

It’s time for another exciting episode of “Toke Moments” with Toke Makinwa.

On this super fun episode, the media personality is auditioning for a possible role in a Yoruba movie. She says it’s a big dream of hers to star in a Yoruba movie and she has some fun showing off her Yoruba skills and preparing for different roles in a Yoruba movie.

You’ll really enjoy watching Toke goof around.

Watch the episode below:

