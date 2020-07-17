BN TV
Toke Makinwa gets Ready to Star in a Yoruba Movie on this Episode of “Toke Moments”
It’s time for another exciting episode of “Toke Moments” with Toke Makinwa.
On this super fun episode, the media personality is auditioning for a possible role in a Yoruba movie. She says it’s a big dream of hers to star in a Yoruba movie and she has some fun showing off her Yoruba skills and preparing for different roles in a Yoruba movie.
You’ll really enjoy watching Toke goof around.
Watch the episode below: