Showcase your Best Fashion Works & win in the 360 Creative Hub #DesignProChallenge

Here’s how COVID-19 & the Economy has Shapened People & their Lifestyles

Lush Hair shows Active Support in Ongoing Women Assembly Program Organized by Lagos State

Save Money! Make your Own Sanitizers and Keep Your Family Healthy Using Aviair PureSense

The Exquisite LeonardoBySujimoto's Apartment adds Another Touch to Luxury with its High End Interactive Lobby Feature

It’s Formula 1, UFC and Exciting Movies on DStv Premium this Weekend

Vinci Hair Clinic set to host Africa’s First Hair Loss Conference Themed ‘Hair Restored-Confidence Secured’ | August 22

Looking to Learn More & Prepare for the Future of Work? Philip Consulting is Introducing the pcl. Micro Courses Bite-sized Learning for the Busy Individual

Introducing Guinness Nigeria's Sleek Smooth Tribe in Grand Style 🎉

TECNO is Rooting for Nigerian Youth All Day, Every Day

In the bid to support fashion businesses and emerging designers stay afloat in these uncertain times, the 360 Creative Hub has made a grand gesture to assist and motivate young startup fashion designers to get back on their innovative track and pursue their passion. 

This is via a fashion challenge where designers will showcase their best works and engage in a healthy competition motivating them to scan through forgotten or dusty works that would do well being showcased rather than left in a dark corner. 

Tagged Design Pro Challenge designers are to share 3 of their best designs created this year on Instagram using the hashtag, tagging their Instagram page @360creativehub to enter the challenge. 

From these entries, 360 Creative Hub will repost and designers will advocate for likes and comments for their posts on 360 Creative Hub’s Instagram Page. The 10 best performing designers will be selected as winners. The winners will be chosen based on the number of likes, engagement, and creativity of their designs. These 10 winners gain free access to design and sew with quality equipment in the conducive environment of the hub’s creative innovation space in Surulere till the end of September 2020.

The challenge which has just started will run till August 23rd and is open to passionate young designers who do not have optimal or favorable business conditions but have already started designing. This is an avenue for them to create more awareness of the uniqueness and authenticity of their brands while also connecting with other designers in a healthy atmosphere.

