The Very Important Guide to Having a Safe Delivery on this Episode of “My Birthing Experience”

BN TV

Published

37 mins ago

 on

On this episode of African Stories Untold’s “My Birthing Experience“, Dr Adesumbo Odeseye, an obstetrician-gynaecologist is sharing an important guide on how expecting parents can ensure safe delivery.

The web series gives women and men the platform to share the joys, pains, fears and the overwhelming ride of pregnancy that people rarely talk about. Our stories remind us of how proud we should be of ourselves and shine a light for others.

Watch the video below:

