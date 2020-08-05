BN TV
Let the Kitchen Muse teach you how to make a Peri Peri Chicken
Bukie of The Kitchen Muse is out with a new tutorial on how to make Peri Peri Chicken.
This Peri Peri Chicken is as close to Nando’s Style Chicken as you will get. Intense flavours and spices make it so good you won’t be able to say no. It can be made on a grill or stovetop.
Prep Time: 5 Minutes
Cook Time: 55 Minutes
Total Time: 1 Hour
Serves: 4
Ingredients
4 Chicken Laps
6 Habanero
3 Cayenne Peppers
1 Med Onion
4 Cloves of Garlic
2 Tbsp Lemon Juice
1 Tsp Lemon Zest
1/4 Cup Oil
1/4 Cup White Vinegar
1 Tsp Dried Oregano
1 Tsp Salt
Watch the vlog below