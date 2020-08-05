Let the Kitchen Muse teach you how to make a Peri Peri Chicken

Connect with us

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Bukie of The Kitchen Muse is out with a new tutorial on how to make Peri Peri Chicken.

This Peri Peri Chicken is as close to Nando’s Style Chicken as you will get. Intense flavours and spices make it so good you won’t be able to say no. It can be made on a grill or stovetop.

Prep Time: 5 Minutes
Cook Time: 55 Minutes

Total Time: 1 Hour

Serves: 4

Ingredients

4 Chicken Laps
6 Habanero
3 Cayenne Peppers
1 Med Onion
4 Cloves of Garlic
2 Tbsp Lemon Juice
1 Tsp Lemon Zest
1/4 Cup Oil
1/4 Cup White Vinegar
1 Tsp Dried Oregano
1 Tsp Salt

Watch the vlog below

