What Happens When a Gold Digger Meets A Player? Watch the Trailer for Kayode Peters’ Upcoming Movie “Excuse My African”

The official trailer for Kayode Peters upcoming drama “Excuse My African“, starring Bolanle Ninalowo, Stella Damasus, amongst others has premiered.

The film shot in New York City, US, was produced by Kayode Peters and Directed by Daniel Ademinokan.

Talking about his experience while producing the movie in an interview with The Cable, Kayode Peters said:

…It was a whole new experience shooting ‘Excuse My African’. I was going on holidays with my family. I didn’t write it. But we fine-tuned it. I found myself in New York City. We shot everywhere, outside, at train stations, which was a mind-blowing experience for me, though I’ve shot in London before. To shoot in the US, you need a permit. I had a director that had that, Daniel Ademinokan. So, it was easy-peasy for us to shoot anywhere in the city. We were able to get the best unhindered in whatever we wanted to do. We had an audition. Lots of Americans came for it. We picked the ones we wanted and some Nigerians too. I can say it’s one of the best movie projects I’ve done so far. I’ll do something of that nature again.

Watch the trailer below: