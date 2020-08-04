Movies & TV
From the Artists to the Carters… Here’s a Cameo of All Those Who Starred In Beyoncé’s “Black Is King” Visual Album
Beyoncé‘s visual album “Black Is King” is probably the most trending topic around the world this week.
The Beyhives are loving every visual of the album, from “Find Your Way Back“, “Mood 4 Eva“, “Don’t Jealous Me“, to “Brown Skin Girl“, and “Already“.
The album, which is a celebration of the African culture, fashion, beauty and a lot more, was not just shot at multiple locations but also features a diverse cast, including cameos from several internationally-renowned stars and Beyoncé’s three children, Blue Ivy, Rumi and Sir Carter.
From Naomi Campbell to Lupita Nyong’o, here’s all the A-listers that appear in Beyoncé’s latest visual album:
Rumi Carter and Tina Knowles Lawson
Jay Z and Folajomi ‘FJ’ Akinmurele
Canadian singer Jessie Reyez
Lupita Nyong’o
Wizkid
Yemi Alade
Nigeria’s Stephen Ojo, globally known as Papi Ojo
Quick Testimony! 2019 was a emotional year for me because that year is when I turn 22. I lost my older brother SEDO when he was 22years old in a tragic accident💔. So I naturally wasn’t excited to celebrate my 22nd birthday at all because of fear, anger and a whole lot of emotions that I can’t even explain. But in every situation where satan tries to bring you down, God’s plan will always prevail. On my birthday we shot “Already” and it had to the greatest birthday gift ever🥺. I just thank God that on that day, he gave me a reason to smile, laugh, be thankful for life and enjoy myself. God never forsakes those that puts their trust in him. Thank you @beyonce @kwasifordjour @jaquelknight for this day!!! Y’all don’t even understand how heavy my heart was that day but God used y’all to uplift me 🙏🏿. I love and miss you SEDO, keep watching over me and the family, keep blessing and protecting us. #smileforsedo #danceforsedo #blueman #papiojo #blackisking #beyonce
South Sudanese-Australian model Adut Akech in “Brown Skin Girl” alongside Naomi Campbell.
Mr Eazi
Shatta Wale in “Already” alongside Beyoncé.
Tiwa Savage in “Keys to the Kingdom”
Pharrell Williams in “Water“.
Ghana-born US musician and songwriter Lord Afrixana
US songwriter Nija Charles.
South African singer-songwriter Busiswa
South African musician Moonchild Sanelly
South African model Nandi Madida and South African actor Nyaniso Dzedze
Portraits of our brilliant BLACK IS KING cast.
So honored to direct these magnificent Actors.
👑🙏🏿🇿🇦 #BlackIsKing @Beyonce @Nandi_Madida @NyanisoDzedze
📷: @trevor_stuurman pic.twitter.com/4tLfMlooMJ
— Blitz Bazawule (@BlitzAmbassador) August 4, 2020
South African actor Warren Masemola, South African actress Connie Chiume and South African actress Mary Twala.
#MaryTwala (R.I.P🌺) #FJAkinmurele
📷: @trevor_stuurman pic.twitter.com/FsH6XbWGYH
— Blitz Bazawule (@BlitzAmbassador) August 4, 2020
Nambitha Ben-Mazwi and South African-Nigerian actress Lindiwe Dim