From the Artists to the Carters... Here's a Cameo of All Those Who Starred In Beyoncé's "Black Is King" Visual Album

What Happens When a Gold Digger Meets A Player? Watch the Trailer for Kayode Peters' Upcoming Movie "Excuse My African"

Lilo talks Relationship with Eric, #BBNaija Housemates & Plans After the Show

Ka3na talks about her #BBNaija Journey, Moment with Praise & Plans After the Show

Don't Miss Our #BBNaija Recap Show with Adesola Ade-Unuigbe & Latasha Ngwube

Is Sol Still Up to His Old Tricks? Find Out on this Episode of "MTV Shuga: Alone Together"

#BBNaija Day - 15: New Lovers, Eviction Aftermath & A New HoH

John Boyega takes on the Role of An Anti-Racism Reformer In Steve McQueen’s Forthcoming Drama "Small Axe"

Tacha Is The Cover Girl for La Mode Magazine’s August Issue

#BBNaija Day - 14: Lilo & Ka3na Have Been Evicted from Biggie's House

Beyoncé‘s visual album “Black Is King” is probably the most trending topic around the world this week.

The Beyhives are loving every visual of the album, from “Find Your Way Back“, “Mood 4 Eva“, “Don’t Jealous Me“, to “Brown Skin Girl“, and “Already“.

The album, which is a celebration of the African culture, fashion, beauty and a lot more, was not just shot at multiple locations but also features a diverse cast, including cameos from several internationally-renowned stars and Beyoncé’s three children, Blue Ivy, Rumi and Sir Carter.

From Naomi Campbell to Lupita Nyong’o, here’s all the A-listers that appear in Beyoncé’s latest visual album:

Rumi Carter and Tina Knowles Lawson

 

Jay Z and Folajomi ‘FJ’ Akinmurele

 

Canadian singer Jessie Reyez 

Kelly Rowland

#brownskingirl

Lupita Nyong’o 

 

Wizkid

 

Yemi Alade 

 

Nigeria’s Stephen Ojo, globally known as Papi Ojo

Quick Testimony! 2019 was a emotional year for me because that year is when I turn 22. I lost my older brother SEDO when he was 22years old in a tragic accident💔. So I naturally wasn’t excited to celebrate my 22nd birthday at all because of fear, anger and a whole lot of emotions that I can’t even explain. But in every situation where satan tries to bring you down, God’s plan will always prevail. On my birthday we shot “Already” and it had to the greatest birthday gift ever🥺. I just thank God that on that day, he gave me a reason to smile, laugh, be thankful for life and enjoy myself. God never forsakes those that puts their trust in him. Thank you @beyonce @kwasifordjour @jaquelknight for this day!!! Y’all don’t even understand how heavy my heart was that day but God used y’all to uplift me 🙏🏿. I love and miss you SEDO, keep watching over me and the family, keep blessing and protecting us. #smileforsedo #danceforsedo #blueman #papiojo #blackisking #beyonce

South Sudanese-Australian model Adut Akech in “Brown Skin Girl” alongside Naomi Campbell.

Mr Eazi

 

Shatta Wale in “Already” alongside Beyoncé.

 

Tiwa Savage in “Keys to the Kingdom

 

Pharrell Williams in “Water“.

 

Ghana-born US musician and songwriter Lord Afrixana 

US songwriter Nija Charles.

 

South African singer-songwriter Busiswa

 

South African musician Moonchild Sanelly

US rapper Tierra Whack

 

South African model Nandi Madida and South African actor Nyaniso Dzedze

South African actor Warren Masemola,  South African actress Connie Chiume and South African actress Mary Twala.

 

Nambitha Ben-Mazwi and South African-Nigerian actress Lindiwe Dim

