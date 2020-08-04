Lilo talks Relationship with Eric, #BBNaija Housemates & Plans After the Show

Connect with us

BellaNaija.com

Published

14 mins ago

 on

Big Brother Naija evicted housemate Lilo admits to Ebuka that she put her feelings before her goals. She adds that her feelings for Eric made her loose focus in Biggie’s House.

In her interview with Ebuka, Lilo said she placed her feelings before her goal in the house:

I put my feelings, my emotions before my goals. I was carried away. I wouldn’t say there was a strategy. I came in to be myself and to actually show the world me. I was taking my time to actually get familiar with the house. Everything was just in a rush. Everything happened too fast. Me being in the house, being my feelings. Everything happened so fast and I just couldn’t digest it all.

Did she feel like she was the one who made things happen between them, she says:

I mean I just wanted to be his friend because at some point, I don’t know if you guys saw the conversation between me and him, I was literally telling him that oh Erica is like his babe and I am his sister and he turned it the other way like Erica is his twin and I am the babe he wants.

All those things got me confused, got in my head.

Will she be surprised if Eric moves on with another girl in the house?

No, because he is a guy but I would be disappointed considering the fact that he said it so many times that he is not attracted to anybody else in the house and that they are not his type.

Those were the things I used against him, like Go and talk with someone else and he would always say I like your vibes and you are the one person I connect with.

I felt like I was so into his words that I didn’t even notice like I wasn’t doing my own thing.

Watch the interview below:

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com

