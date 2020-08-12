“10 Questions" with Eric... Find Out if He'll Pursue Things with Lilo & His Top 5 Prediction | #BNxBBNaija5

One of the most talked about housemates in #BBNaija 2020 is Eric, with a bubbly personality and relationship with Lilo that caught the attention of everyone instantly.

We had a quick chat with the #BBNaija Lockdown housemate, Eric Akhigbe, and it was absolutely fun speaking with him as he answered 10 questions about his time in the house, his love affair in the house, whose eviction vote surprised him the most, his friendship with Neo, Top 5 prediction and what he’ll do differently if he had a chance to go back into the house.

Watch the interview below: