"10 Questions" with Eric... Find Out if He'll Pursue Things with Lilo & His Top 5 Prediction | #BNxBBNaija5

Tonye is Willing to go the Extra Mile to Hurt Louis on Episode 4 of “The Men’s Club” Season 3

Dodos Uvieghara shares her Knotless Box Braids with Curly Tips Tutorial

Tochi Answers 10 Questions about His #BBNaija Experience, Love Interests & Who He's Rooting For | #BNxBBNaija5

"I attempted to have a water birth" - Dewunmi shares her story on this episode of "My Birthing Experience"

This BBC Africa Eye Investigation exposes the COVID-19 Racket causing PPE Shortages in Ghana

Dream Catchers release Dance Cover for Master KG's Single “Jersusalema” feat. Nocembo & Burna Boy

Afua Osei's Tips for Your Next Business Email

Here's What Inspired Charles Okpaleke to make "Living In Bondage: Breaking Free"

Craving Something Light? This Ram Curry by The Kitchen Muse is Totally Perfect

"10 Questions" with Eric… Find Out if He'll Pursue Things with Lilo & His Top 5 Prediction | #BNxBBNaija5

1 hour ago

One of the most talked about housemates in #BBNaija 2020 is Eric, with a bubbly personality and relationship with Lilo that caught the attention of everyone instantly.

We had a quick chat with the #BBNaija Lockdown housemate, Eric Akhigbe, and it was absolutely fun speaking with him as he answered 10 questions about his time in the house, his love affair in the house, whose eviction vote surprised him the most, his friendship with Neo, Top 5 prediction and what he’ll do differently if he had a chance to go back into the house.

Watch the interview below:

