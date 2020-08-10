Buife Nomeh: Hey Team Lead, Are You Worried About How to Get That Presentation Done?

As a team leader, you have your work cut out for you. You’re responsible for both your individual results as well as the results of the people you lead. If your team members are not carrying out their duties effectively, the organization suffers, and that rubs your career in the wrong way.

This is why it is important to clearly communicate the vision, goals, and objectives of the organization with the team. You need everyone on the team to understand what is expected of them, when it is expected of them and how they are to deliver results in alignment with the company’s values and vision. This can be accomplished during your weekly meetings or at your quarterly/annual company conferences.

When presenting to your team, there are a few things you must keep in mind if you want them to understand your message, get better at doing their jobs, and become committed to producing results.

Here are 5 presentation tips to help you connect with your team and move them to action:

Be Clear on Your Message

The end goal of every presentation is to pass across a message, share an idea, and drive change. When you set out to prepare for your presentation, take the time to define what message you want to pass across. What is it you want your team to know at the end of your delivery? What do you want them to do differently? Having a clear message will help you communicate better. You will be able to state your supporting ideas in a logical manner which helps to eliminate any form of confusion and ensures that your team understands the information you present.



Share Your Plan for the Next 30 Days, Quarter or Year

Depending on the time of your presentation, you want to share the plan for the next phase of operations. Are you releasing a new product/rolling out a new campaign? What is the marketing plan? Any important changes that everyone needs to know about an on-going project? These are necessary to communicate. To help each team member understand the plan, include need-to-know information in your presentation slides. Make copies for everyone to have during the meeting presentation, and afterward for reviews. The information on the slides should be such that people can get the points on their own. Also, write the roles of each individual or unit in detail so that everyone leaves that meeting with a full grasp of what is expected of him/her.

Allow Time for Questions & Answers

Q&As help you track your team’s understanding of your presentation and give you the opportunity to explain things further, clear doubts, and invite participation. Sometimes, your presentation would take a ‘sit-down’ approach and you’re merely leading the conversation. This means that you may have to push a question to the right person on the team to answer it. For instance, you can direct a tech question to the IT guy in your team as he/she is in a better position to answer it.

Besides fostering clarity, when you allow your team to ask questions, they respect you for acknowledging that they have a voice. This will invariably increase their dedication to the job.

Add a Bit of Motivation

While many work presentations tend to be technical, you want to add a bit of motivation to get your team excited to work. Every team needs to imbibe a culture of positivity and can-do spirit to achieve organizational goals. For instance, sports coaches often infuse motivation during their training and when giving the brief pep talk before a competition. This is because people win in their minds first before they do on the pitch or field. You want your team psyched up, exude self-confidence and believing in the possibility of achieving your set goals. Help them develop a positive attitude and watch them build your organization.

Get Informal

Work presentations do not end in the meeting room on specific days. It continues on the corridors, in unit offices, and during lunch. Find opportunities outside formal meetings to talk to your team members. Find out what their challenges are, how they’re getting along with the work, what they need to be and do better, and so on. This helps you to foster a positive relationship with your team and determine what next steps are essential to move the organization forward.

The success of your team is hanging on your shoulders. As a leader, you need to be proactive and deliberate when you communicate your goals with the team. The clarity of your presentation will win your team over and help you reach your goals. By inviting participation from team members during your presentations and motivating them, you fuel their willingness and determination to succeed.

**

Photo by Christina Morillo from Pexels