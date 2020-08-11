COVID19 Updates: Global Coronavirus Cases Surpass 20 Million

Nigeria recorded 290 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Monday, August 10. According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Lagos and the FCT recorded 82 new cases each.

Other states with fresh cases include Oyo – 19, FCT – 18; Edo – 16; Kaduna – 15; Enugu -9; Ogun – 9; Kano -8; Kwara – 8; Cross River -5; Ondo – 5; Rivers -5; Ekiti -4; Imo – 3 and Borno – 2.

Nigeria now has 46,867 confirmed cases of the viral disease. So far, 33,346 patients have been discharged with 950 deaths recorded.

Grade levels 12 and 13 civil servants directed to resume work immediately

As part of measures to contain the spread of the novel virus, the Federal government directed only civil servants on Grade Level 14 and above to resume at their duty posts and work three days in a week.

In a circular released on Monday, August 10, the Head of Service, Folashade Yemi-Esan, all workers have been directed to resume for normal work schedule from Monday to Friday and from 8 AM to 4 PM.

The statement in part reads:

Following Mr President’s approval of the recommendation of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, officers on Grade Levels 12 and 13, and those on essential services are hereby directed to be in the office every working day (Monday to Friday) with effect from Monday, August 10, 2020. Also, the officers and those affected by earlier circulars on the resumption of duty are now to resume by 8 am and close by 4 pm daily. Permanent Secretaries/Chief Executive Officers are to define the officers performing essential services in their MDAs. However, in doing so, consideration must be given to the health implication of the number to recall for duties in the light of the extant guidelines on the measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 pandemic. Yemi-Esan directed the resuming workers to comply with all the COVID-19 protocols which includes maintenance of physical distancing, regular washing and/or sanitizing of hands, and wearing of face masks.

“Low test/case confirmation numbers coming out daily should not be misinterpreted to mean that we have overcome” – Boss Mustapha

The Federal Government has warned Nigerians to remain vigilant as the nation intensifies the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Addressing reporters on Monday in Abuja at the briefing of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, the PTF Chairman, Boss Mustapha, warned that the country has yet to win the war against COVID-19.

According to him, it is important that the daily low test and case confirmation numbers should not be misinterpreted to mean that Nigeria has overcome.

Mustapha, who is also the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), said the government has over time ramped up testing but there was more to be done to raise the quantum of test per million. He said an analysis showed that five states still account for 60 per cent of cumulative cases and 689 out of the 774 local government areas (LGAs) have reported at least one case.

Read the full remarks by the PTF chairman at the briefing below:

WHO says COVID-19 is “proving exceptionally difficult to stop”

Dr Mike Ryan, executive director of the World Health Organization’s Health Emergencies Programme, speaking during a news conference in Geneva on Monday, said in order to completely stop the virus it is important to identify where the human-animal barrier was breached.

According to CNN he said, “This virus is proving exceptionally difficult to stop”. That it was important to reflect on what is known about the virus, in terms of the ease of spread, the multiple transmission modes and the existence of asymptomatic and presymptomatic transmission.

This is not an easy virus and not an easy virus, either, to detect. It’s not an easy virus to stop.

Ryan explained that an epidemiologic investigation will start in Wuhan, China because that’s where the first clusters of cases were picked up, but that doesn’t necessarily mean that is where Case Zero (the very first case) was.

According to Dr Ryan, finding ‘Case Zero’ helps to distinguish this crossing of the barrier between species.

If you follow the data and the science, you will find, hopefully, the point at which the disease crossed the species barrier. It is important that we find that because as long as the animal-human breach has not been discovered, there’s always a chance that that barrier can be breached again.

Although finding this breach is important, it can take some time, according to Ryan, as the barrier breach for SARS was never fully established.

He continued:

The world is at greater risk for these species breaches. We are pressuring the biologic system. We live in a biome. We live in a world of biology. And we are creating – actively creating – the pressures that are driving the breaches of those barriers. And we need to do better at managing the risks associated with that.

Spanish actor Antonio Banderas tests positive for COVID-19

The Spanish actor, Antonio Banderas, best known for roles in “The Mask of Zorro” and “Once Upon a Time in Mexico“, announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

He tweeted that he was spending his 60th birthday today in quarantine after testing positive for Covid-19.

Writing in Spanish, Banderas announced:

I want to make it public that today on August 10 I am obliged to celebrate my 60th birthday in quarantine after having tested positive for the Covid-19 illness, caused by coronavirus. I would like to note that I feel 99 relatively well, only a little more tired than usual and I put my faith in recovering as soon as possible following the medical indications which I hope permit me to overcome the infectious process I am suffering and which is affecting so many people around the world.

I am using this isolation to read, write, relax and make some plans to give meaning to my 60 years which I reach full with desire and excitement. A big hug to all.

US reports 49,536 new cases of COVID-19 and 525 deaths

At least 5,094,400 coronavirus cases and 163,463 virus-related deaths have been identified in the United States since the pandemic began, according to Johns Hopkins University.

On Monday, Johns Hopkins reported 49,536 new cases of Covid-19 and 525 reported deaths.

The figures include cases from all 50 states, the District of Columbia and other US territories, as well as repatriated cases.

Global coronavirus cases surpass 20 million

The number of known cases of the novel coronavirus surpassed 20 million globally on Monday at 8:10 pm ET, according to data held by the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.

JHU reports the current number of known cases around the world is now 20,001,019. At least 733,897 have died globally.

The United States has reported the most deaths and the most confirmed cases worldwide. At least 5,085,821 coronavirus cases have been recorded in the US, including at least 163,370 deaths.

Photo Credit: WHOAfro