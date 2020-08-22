Connect with us

We've Got an Interesting Web Series for the Kids - Binge Watch Eight Episodes of "Daniella's Court"

What Food Combo Can You Try? Well, This Is Ini Dima-Okojie's Take

Can You Relate? Watch Maraji's New Skit on "When Your Mom Forces You to Talk to a Relative"

The Cavemen Break Down "ROOTS" Album on Accelerate TV

#BNMovieFeature Yoruba Edition: Watch “Atunda Olu” starring Ibrahim Yekini, Jigan & Omo Ibadan

Abiodun & Stephanie share their Bedroom Challenge with Dr Jude on Episode 3 of “Therapy”

Is Kemi's Husband Cheating on Her? Find Out on Episode 2 of “Witches”

Trust Us, You'll Love the Remake of Beyoncé, Shatta Wale & Major Lazer's "Already" by the Dream Catchers

Kassy, Becky & Princess Try to Fix Tomi's Death on Episode 9 of "My Name Is A-Zed"

Bovi drinks his way through this episode of Ndani TGIF Show

BN TV

Published

21 mins ago

 on

An interesting web series popped up on our radar recently and trust us, it’s a great watch.

The new web series titled “Daniella’s Court” is an interesting series with some comedy and sometimes a little seriousness is brought to the courtroom, and guess what, the series features children actors, and we couldn’t help but share with you our lovely BNers.

So sit tight, grab your popcorn and binge-watch all eight episodes:

Episode 1

 

Episode 2

 

Episode 3

 

Episode 4

 

Episode 5

 

Episode 6

 

Episode 7

 

Episode 8

