What Food Combo Can You Try? Well, This Is Ini Dima-Okojie’s Take

In Nigeria, people eat the weirdest food combinations and let’s just admit that it can be, well… terrible at first. Imagine someone who eats bread with egusi soup, bread and oat/pap, rice and ketchup or rice and okra soup.

Have you ever heard of bread and toothpaste? *sigh*

Well, Ini Dima-Okojie is back with another episode of her vlog, “Beneath The Surface“, and she’s trying out some really weird combos as suggested by friends.

She tries Apple, Cucumber with hot sauce, Cornflakes and sardine, and edible termite.

Here’s her review: