#BNMovieFeature Yoruba Edition: Watch "Dara" starring Odunlade Adekola, Mercy Aigbe & Mide Martins

What Happens When Mama Tao finds Taaooma with Korede Bello?

Ronke Raji Got The Big Chop & Her New Hair Regimen Is Super Simple

12 Herbs & Spices You Should Know About on "Healthy Living with Tosin"

Let Dodos Uvieghara Fill You In On What She Has Been Up To Lately

Will Bokang give in to the "Uncle Bae" Temptation? Find out on "MTV Shuga: Alone Together"

Trust Us, the First Episode of "Therapy" starring Falz, Toke Makinwa & Josh2Funny Will Make You Laugh

Ladipoe is the Latest Guest on Ndani TGIF Show

Yemisi Wada's "Witches" is a Story of Friendship starring Marcy Dolapo Oni, Adunni Ade & Bikiya Graham-Douglas

Sisi Jemimah's Tasty Looking Special Chicken Fried Rice Recipe is Worth Trying

#BNMovieFeature Yoruba Edition: Watch “Dara” starring Odunlade Adekola, Mercy Aigbe & Mide Martins

Published

1 hour ago

 on

The much-loved #BNMovieFeature is kicking off the new month of August with Yoruba Movies.

We kicked things off in 2017 (Yes, we’ve featured over a hundred movies so far!)

In this section, we showcase full-length Nigerian movies for our film-loving BNers. There are throwback movies, new movies, Yoruba movies, Igbo movies, Hausa movies, English movies, Short films, Serials and so much more.

There’s so much to look forward to and you can also take a look at our past features here.

***

We’ll be spotlighting a couple of Yoruba movies for the month of August and today’s movie is titled “Dara“, directed by Afeez Abiodun, written by Sharafa Olabode and produced by Mercy Aigbe.

The pain of Dara worsens after an encounter crippled her, making her world darker than before. Her victory lies in the strength of her predicament.

This movie stars Odunlade Adekola, Mercy Aigbe, Mide Martins, Kemi Afolabi, Toro Aramide, Afeez Abiodun and many more.

Watch the movie below:

