You’ll Love this Enticing Banga Rice Recipe from Diary of a Kitchen Lover

Diary of a Kitchen Lover is here with this enticing, mouth-watering banga rice recipe. If you’re tired of the norm and want to try a different type of rice, then this recipe is perfect for you.

The food vlogger says, “Banga rice is so easy and it’s a must try for everyone and this particular rice was soooo sweet! Food Good Oh!”

Ingredients

Banga puree (this is gotten from palm kernel and is also used to cook Banga soup)

Smoked fish

Cray fish powder

Seasoning

Uziza spice

Onions

Onion powder

Dried prawns

PS. you can add some water to your banga puree if you are cooking more than 2 cups.

This recipe is a must try!

Watch the preparation process below: