Connect with us

BN TV

You'll Love this Enticing Banga Rice Recipe from Diary of a Kitchen Lover

BN TV

Toyin Abraham's Tips on "Choosing the Right Career"

BN TV

Watch Toke Makinwa analyse "Packaging Gone Wrong" on this Episode of "Toke Moments"

BN TV Music

Kaliné renders a Beautiful Cover of Mayorkun's "Of Lagos"

BN TV Movies & TV

Dineo comes through for Bokang on Episode 68 of "MTV Shuga: Alone Together"

BN TV Movies & TV

“10 Questions" with Eric... Find Out if He'll Pursue Things with Lilo & His Top 5 Prediction | #BNxBBNaija5

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Tonye is Willing to go the Extra Mile to Hurt Louis on Episode 4 of “The Men’s Club” Season 3

Beauty BN TV

Dodos Uvieghara shares her Knotless Box Braids with Curly Tips Tutorial

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

Tochi Answers 10 Questions about His #BBNaija Experience, Love Interests & Who He's Rooting For | #BNxBBNaija5

BN TV

"I attempted to have a water birth" - Dewunmi shares her story on this episode of "My Birthing Experience"

BN TV

You’ll Love this Enticing Banga Rice Recipe from Diary of a Kitchen Lover

BellaNaija.com

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Diary of a Kitchen Lover is here with this enticing, mouth-watering banga rice recipe. If you’re tired of the norm and want to try a different type of rice, then this recipe is perfect for you.

The food vlogger says, “Banga rice is so easy and it’s a must try for everyone and this particular rice was soooo sweet! Food Good Oh!”

Ingredients

Banga puree (this is gotten from palm kernel and is also used to cook Banga soup)

Smoked fish

Cray fish powder

Seasoning

Uziza spice

Onions

Onion powder

Dried prawns

PS. you can add some water to your banga puree if you are cooking more than 2 cups.

This recipe is a must try!

Watch the preparation process below:

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Join our ONLINE CAIE Refresher course NOW. From August until October

Star Features

Barisuka Lewis-Wikina of Emergency Station is Our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!

Mfonobong Inyang: Much Ado About Elections, Legalese and Football

BN Community Centre: Seyi Kafilat Needs Your Help To Cure Liver Cirrhosis

Adanna Elechi: I Will Not Be Sending My Children to Boarding School

Buife Nomeh: Hey Team Lead, Are You Worried About How to Get That Presentation Done?

Advertisement
css.php