Watch Toke Makinwa analyse “Packaging Gone Wrong” on this Episode of “Toke Moments”

It’s another thrilling episode of “Toke Moments” with Toke Makinwa, and it’s all about “Packaging Gone Wrong”.

The media personality says,

Watch this interesting Vlog for the Ladies and some gentlemen too. It’s high time we talk about “Packaging gone wrong”.. Theres nothing wrong with “Faithing it till you make it”, notice I didn’t use “Fake”? Because as a man thinkers so is he, but we need to address the unnecessary packaging that doesn’t make sense, like so many people can do with some help but unnecessary pride leaves them not speaking up and truly utilising relationships or connections that can help them get to the next level. Drop that high shoulders today. Watch, Like, Comment and pls Share too. Hit the Subscribe button before you leave.

This episode is so hilarious!

Watch the video below: