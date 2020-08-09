BNMovieFeature Special: Watch Emem Isong’s “Timeless Passion” starring Desmond Elliott, Ramsey Nouah & Monalisa Chinda

Emem Isong‘s 2011 movie titled “Timeless Passion” has premiered on Royal Arts TV YouTube channel.

“Timeless Passion,” tells the story of a hot young widow who returns to the country with her kids from their base in the UK to bury her husband but is trapped by her late husband’s relatives and their obnoxious traditional customs.

Her sister-in-law in particular ‘has it in’ for her and endeavours to make her life unbearable. She soon cries out to God and help comes in the form of a dashing young man who may or may not be who he claims to be.

The movie stars Monalisa Chinda, Ramsey Nouah, Uche Jombo, Susan Peters, Desmond Elliott, Barbra Soki and Chisom Oz-lee.

Watch the film below:

Part 1

Part 2