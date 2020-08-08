The Housemates gear up for a Lit Weekend with DJ Consequence & Ladipoe on #BBNaija Day 20

Reminiscing about home

The Lockdown Geng reminisce about home and those they miss the most.

After a long night, the housemates are up and about and trying to get a few things in place and in the process, their minds wander off to those they really miss the most.

Thinking about home

The housemates spent the early part of the morning reminiscing about home and people they miss the most. Laycon misses his mum and shares stories about how she wanted him to have a child at an early age to the other housemates’ amusement. Praise talked about his kid and how much he missed him. He talked about life raising a kid and how he is so into every aspect of his child’s life. What he listens to, what he does and every other thing that concerns him. He even went to get the kids picture as he remembered he hadn’t looked at it in a week.

Growing fondness

Lucy and Praise have started getting along better than they initially did. Remember one of the first major fights in the house was between both of them. Things seem to have changed now that Lucy’s closest friend Ka3na has been evicted. They spent the morning swapping stories and even cooked together. Praise also noticed their growing fondness when he mentioned it to Biggie during his diary session.

Massages that hit the spot

Neo and Vee’s ship keeps waxing stronger and this morning was no different. Treating her to a therapeutic massage first thing in the morning, Neo proved why Vee probably made the right choice of choosing to sail with him. All appears to be rosy with them amidst the turbulent waters of relationships in the Big Brother Naija House.

It’s a lazy Saturday morning in the house. Apart from a mild rebuke from Dorathy to Kiddwaya for failing to do his required cleaning duty, life seems pretty smooth. The thought of eviction notwithstanding. Let’s hope they keep it that way.

Set it off with DJ Consequence and LadiPoe

It’s about to be a lituation at the Saturday Night Party with DJ Consequence and LadiPoe.

It’s another Saturday and you know what time it is – it is time to Party! This time we have the meanest of DJs and one of the newest chart-topping rapper ready to set it off at the Saturday Night Party.

DJ Consequence on the dance floor

There will be a price to pay once DJ Consequence, the vibes machine gets on the turntable and the price will be paid by the Lockdown Housemates in the most electrifying of dance steps and the hottest of moves. The housemates won’t be paying the price alone though, you also will be joining them as you vibe along to the chart-topping hits DJ Consequence will be spinning tonight at the Saturday Night Party.

Everyone is a winner

After putting up an impressive performance, the #BBNaija Housemates enjoy the sweet taste of victory.

The Lockdown Geng have all been crowned winners of the Patricia Challenge. The challenge, which was in three stages, saw the Lockdown Geng facing off against each other and in the end, the team ended up being crowned winners for putting up an impressive effort.

Dividing the Geng

For the challenge, the housemates were required to divide themselves into six teams of three members each. This they did immediately after the brief was read by the Head of the House.

Laycon , Dorathy, and Kiddwaya.

Dorathy, and Kiddwaya. Praise, Wathoni and Ozo .

and . Vee, Eric and Erica .

and . Nengi , Prince and Lucy.

, and Lucy. Tochi , Trikytee and Kaisha .

, and . Brighto, Tolanibaj and Neo.

The triple threat

The challenge was divided into three stages. The first stage was the quiz where the housemates answered questions about new digital currencies like Bitcoins Perfect Money and other digital assets. Each team took turns to answer a total of 3 questions. For each question, they had 60 seconds before the buzzer went off.

The second stage had them playing a game of charades but this time, they had to draw the image to provide a clue and wait for their teammates to make the right guess.

For the final stage, the housemates were asked to prepare a jingle not shorter than two minutes and not longer than five minutes. This was where the Housemates brought their creative side to play. From catchy and exciting songs to funny plays, the housemates dug into their goodie bag of talents for outstanding performance.

The win

Impressed by their performance, Biggie decided that they were all winners and awarded each of them the Patricia Gift coin worth 500 dollars as a reward for a job well done.