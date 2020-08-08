Scoop
So Much Cuteness! Take A look At Regina Daniels & Baby Munir
Nollywood actress Regina Daniels has shared new photos which she took with her son, Munir Neji and they both look so sweet colour coordinating in white.
The proud mum attached a sweet note to the photos and captioned it:
My son 🥺🥺😻😻
Words cannot express the joy in my hearts whenever I say these words. I am beyond lucky to have you and I promise to be the best mum and your best friend for life. You rock my world BOY 😩
Check out the cute photos.
Photo Credit: reginadaniels