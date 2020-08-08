Connect with us

Scoop Sweet Spot

Adorable is One Way to Describe Ufuoma McDermott's Little Princess 😍

Scoop Sweet Spot

So Much Cuteness! Take A look At Regina Daniels & Baby Munir

Music Scoop

Burna Boy Is Walking Tall On The Cover Of NME Magazine's August 2020 Issue

Movies & TV Scoop

#BBNaija Day - 19: The Flirtatious Bunch, Setting Boundaries & Finding Comfort

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

Regina Daniels Is Introducing Us to Her Cute Little Prince on "Our Circle"

Movies & TV Scoop

"John Wick 5" Is Happening Alongside "John Wick 4" In 2021

Scoop Sweet Spot

It’s a Baby Boy for Ahmed Musa & Wife Juliet

Scoop Sweet Spot

DJ Kaywise Gave His Mum the Perfect Birthday Gift – A Car

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

"Ìfé" wants to Change the Narrative & Representation of LGBTQ Nigerians In Nollywood | Read our Exclusive Interview

Movies & TV Scoop

#BBNaija Day - 18: The Housemates get Creative with their 80s Musical Wager Task & It's a Win!

Scoop

Adorable is One Way to Describe Ufuoma McDermott’s Little Princess 😍

BellaNaija.com

Published

25 mins ago

 on

Ufuoma McDermott is melting our hearts with these adorable new photos of her daughter, Kesiena, who is a year older today, August, 8.

Marking her 5th birthday, the Nollywood actress penned down a sweet note to celebrate her little princess.

She wrote:

I call her “India”. I’m sure you know why by now.
I have a very wonderful daughter who is blessed with wisdom beyond her years. Very warm, very brilliant, very emotional. But if Kes cry for you! It’s a shocker that sharply reminds you that she’s just 5.
#HappyBirthday my darling India/Fulani looking English princess 👸 .
May God’s light 💡 always brighten your path. When you fall, you will get up 7times stronger. Your middle name Alize means Joy and Joy shall you bring always. The heavens and the elements will align to favour you.
You are blessed baby.
#KesAndTheBig5
#August8th

Check on it!

Happy birthday to Kes!

Photo Credit: Ufuoma McDermott

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Biodun Da-Silva: Valuable Qualities to Embrace as You Grow Older

Temi Olajide: Hey Mamacitas! Here Are Some Tips on How to Deal with Stress & Anxiety

Why Nigerian Parents Need to Learn How to Apologize! Hint* It Won’t Kill You

Here’s How #BellaNaijaWCW Eloho Omame Gihan-Mbelu of Endeavor Nigeria is Helping Entrepreneurs Grow

Your Better Self with Akanna: Here’s How to Hold Steady as the Pandemic Impacts Our Finances!

Advertisement
css.php