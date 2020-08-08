Adorable is One Way to Describe Ufuoma McDermott’s Little Princess 😍

Ufuoma McDermott is melting our hearts with these adorable new photos of her daughter, Kesiena, who is a year older today, August, 8.

Marking her 5th birthday, the Nollywood actress penned down a sweet note to celebrate her little princess.

She wrote:

I call her “India”. I’m sure you know why by now.

I have a very wonderful daughter who is blessed with wisdom beyond her years. Very warm, very brilliant, very emotional. But if Kes cry for you! It’s a shocker that sharply reminds you that she’s just 5.

#HappyBirthday my darling India/Fulani looking English princess 👸 .

May God’s light 💡 always brighten your path. When you fall, you will get up 7times stronger. Your middle name Alize means Joy and Joy shall you bring always. The heavens and the elements will align to favour you.

You are blessed baby.

#KesAndTheBig5

#August8th

Check on it!

Happy birthday to Kes!

Photo Credit: Ufuoma McDermott