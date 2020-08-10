Scoop
All the Fun Moments from Ify Okoye’s 30th Birthday Bash
Ify Okoye recently celebrated her 30th birthday and as expected she threw a lavish pool birthday party.
The evening soirée took place in her home in Lagos, where she hosted friends and loved ones including Anita Okoye.
The big 30 was everything I wanted and more. Lately I have made decisions following my heart and I have also tried to balance my busy lifestyle without falling apart. It’s all making sense now. The 🦩 is definitely my spirt animal.
She also takes us behind the scenes of her birthday photoshoot at home, a cervical cancer screening event organised by her and a non-governmental organisation, and all that went down on my birthday.
Watch the video below:
Trust us, these photos from my birthday will definitely put a smile on your face.
Photo Credit: ifyokoye1 | anita_okoye