All the Fun Moments from Ify Okoye’s 30th Birthday Bash

Ify Okoye recently celebrated her 30th birthday and as expected she threw a lavish pool birthday party.

The evening soirée took place in her home in Lagos, where she hosted friends and loved ones including Anita Okoye.

The big 30 was everything I wanted and more. Lately I have made decisions following my heart and I have also tried to balance my busy lifestyle without falling apart. It’s all making sense now. The 🦩 is definitely my spirt animal.

She also takes us behind the scenes of her birthday photoshoot at home, a cervical cancer screening event organised by her and a non-governmental organisation, and all that went down on my birthday.

Photo Credit: ifyokoye1 | anita_okoye