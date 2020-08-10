Connect with us

Scoop

All the Fun Moments from Ify Okoye's 30th Birthday Bash

Scoop Sweet Spot

TeeBillz is Introducing us to his Sweetheart ❤️

Scoop Sweet Spot

TBoss Is One Happy Mum On Her Daughter's 1st Birthday

Movies & TV Scoop

Eric & Tochi Have Been Evicted – Here’s What Happened on #BBNaija Day 21

Music Scoop

Say Bye to the Dreadlocks, Terry G has a New Look

Music Scoop

"Apollo" - That's the Title of Fireboy DML's Album set for Release this August

Scoop

Pastor Ituah Ighodalo opens up on the Passing of Ibidunni Ighodalo & his Healing Process

Scoop

Read Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie's Essay about Suffering a Concussion during the Coronavirus Pandemic

Movies & TV Scoop

Being Nse Ikpe-Etim! The All-Round Actor covers Guardian Life Magazine's Latest Issue

Movies & TV Scoop

The Housemates gear up for a Lit Weekend with DJ Consequence & Ladipoe on #BBNaija Day 20

Scoop

All the Fun Moments from Ify Okoye’s 30th Birthday Bash

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Ify Okoye recently celebrated her 30th birthday and as expected she threw a lavish pool birthday party.

The evening soirée took place in her home in Lagos, where she hosted friends and loved ones including Anita Okoye.

The big 30 was everything I wanted and more. Lately I have made decisions following my heart and I have also tried to balance my busy lifestyle without falling apart. It’s all making sense now. The 🦩 is definitely my spirt animal.

She also takes us behind the scenes of her birthday photoshoot at home, a cervical cancer screening event organised by her and a non-governmental organisation, and all that went down on my birthday.

Watch the video below:

Trust us, these photos from my birthday will definitely put a smile on your face.

Photo Credit: ifyokoye1 | anita_okoye

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

A Young Nigerian’s Guide to Learning More About the African Continent

#BellaNaijaMCM Kelechi Nwadike is Building a Photography Marketplace with Peexoo Technologies

Tunji Andrews: The Privilege of Having Savings

Biodun Da-Silva: Valuable Qualities to Embrace as You Grow Older

Temi Olajide: Hey Mamacitas! Here Are Some Tips on How to Deal with Stress & Anxiety

Advertisement
css.php