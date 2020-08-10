Music
Burna Boy’s Album will come with a Comic Book – “The Secret Flame”
Nigerian singer Burna Boy has announced that his next album “Twice As Tall” will be released along with a comic book “The Secret Flame“.
The Grammy nominated music star made the reveal on his Instagram page with the caption:
“We decided to make a comic book to accompany the album to put the project in perspective abs some insight into the album title and why I chose it! Out on 14/08 🚀 www.onaspaceship.com”
The comic book and the album will be released on the same day- 14th August, 2020.
The Afrobeat singer also hinted in a tweet, that there will be an exclusive merch for the comic book:
Not yet lol ….. but first Merch drop pre save is live now 🙏🏾🚀 #TWICEASTALL https://t.co/WklZYUjZ2J pic.twitter.com/rx4g6izp21
— Burna Boy (@burnaboy) August 9, 2020