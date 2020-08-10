Burna Boy’s Album will come with a Comic Book – “The Secret Flame”

Nigerian singer Burna Boy has announced that his next album “Twice As Tall” will be released along with a comic book “The Secret Flame“.

The Grammy nominated music star made the reveal on his Instagram page with the caption:

“We decided to make a comic book to accompany the album to put the project in perspective abs some insight into the album title and why I chose it! Out on 14/08 🚀 www.onaspaceship.com”

The comic book and the album will be released on the same day- 14th August, 2020.

The Afrobeat singer also hinted in a tweet, that there will be an exclusive merch for the comic book: