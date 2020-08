Ebianga Ikpeme, otherwise known as Ecool has released a new single titled “Knock“, and the DMW Disc jockey, producer and artist left an open verse for any female artist who wins his #knockchallenge.

He said on his social media: “I’ll be picking 10 females verses I like and I’ll need your help to decide what female needs to be on this song with me. Highest likes & comments wins”

Listen to the audio below: