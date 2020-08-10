Music
Oxlade the “New Wave” is Taylor Live Magazine’s Latest Cover
Ikuforiji Abdulrahman Olaitan, popularly known as Oxlade is the cover star for the latest issue of Taylor Live Magazine.
In a quick chat with the magazine, Oxlade shares his most useless talent, how the internet has impacted the music career and how it has affected him, the best advice he has been given and more.
Visit www.taylorlive.com to read the full spread.
Check out the photos below:
Cover Star: @oxladeofficial
Photographer: @mo_fold_photography
Stylist/Designer: @iamcutesaint ,@jiggyreligion @daltimore @leereeksthestylist @jreason_ for TL Styling
Creative Director/Artistic Direction: @seyiitaylor and @teni_michaels
Makeup: @molaglamz