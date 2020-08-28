Connect with us

BN TV

Kiddwaya's Dad Terry Waya Is Seriously Rooting for the Kiddrica Ship to Sail | Check Out his Interview with Dele Momodu

BN TV Movies & TV

Catch Up on Episodes 10 & 11 of "My Name Is A-Zed"

BN TV

You Are Guaranteed to Make the Best 'Fried Boiled Egg Stew' with Telande World's Recipe

BN TV Scoop Sweet Spot

Mike & Perri Edwards' Baby Boy Is Here! Meet Matthew Olaoluwa + Watch Their Delivery Process

BN TV Music

"African Queen," "Olufunmi" & "Gongo Aso" make it to Davido's "Playlist Of My Life" on Teen Vogue

BN TV Movies & TV

Here's a New Mini-Series You'll Love - Watch "During Ever After" Episode 1

BN TV

Dolapo Oni Sijuwade is back with her YouTube Series "My Pregnancy Diaries"

BN TV

Toke Makinwa is Here for People with Plenty English and Zero Action on this Episode of "Toke Moments"

BN TV Music

Kaliné's Cover of "Time Flies" by Burna Boy feat. Sauti Sol is Everything

Beauty BN TV

This Simple Jackie Aina Approved Tip Will Prevent Your Makeup from Smudging

BN TV

Kiddwaya’s Dad Terry Waya Is Seriously Rooting for the Kiddrica Ship to Sail | Check Out his Interview with Dele Momodu

BN TV

Published

58 mins ago

 on

The Kiddwaya and Erica “Kiddrica’ is one ship that has caught the attention of many, and it’s no surprise that Kiddwaya’s Dad, Terry Waya is also rooting for this ship to sail.

In a recent interview with Dele Momodu, Terry Waya spoke about the love brewing between Kiddwaya and Erica, how Kiddwaya became one of the BBNaija housemates and lots more.

Terry Waya said he didn’t know what the Big Brother Naija show was all about and he initially wasn’t in support of Kiddwaya going for the show. But now, he a full-fledged fan.

When asked if the wedding between Erica and Kiddwaya will be an international wedding, he replied “Yes”. He said, if the Kiddrica ship finally sails, there is going to be a Versace wedding in Italy between them and then another one in Nigeria for Kiddwaya’s massive fans.

In Dele Momodu’s words:

Ovation is warming up for the coverage of Kiddwaya and his wife. I know it’s going to be an international wedding because we will go all over the world. There has to be at least one Versace wedding in Italy.

In response to Dele’s statement, Terry Waya said: “Of course. And we will do another one here in Nigeria for his massive fans, let them also enjoy the moment.”

The aforementioned statement came towards the end of the session as the billionaire had earlier stated in the interview that he will support his son if he plans to settle with Erica. He added that he does not care if his son who hails from Benue State, chooses to marry Erica who hails from Abia State, adding that his best friends hailed from every region of the country.

His words:

You know me I cut across all sections in Nigeria, any part of the country I go too, I‘m at home. There’s no place in Nigeria I do not have best friends. Anywhere my children decide to settle and set up a home they have my blessing. We are all one; it does not matter which culture or language you speak.

Whoever he chooses, as a father I’ll always support him. I’m prepared to do a Versace wedding in Italy and also one here for the fans in Nigeria.

Watch the video below:

Photo Credit: terrywaya

Related Topics:
BN TV

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Join our ONLINE CAIE Refresher course NOW. From August until October

Star Features

Chioma Ehiaguina: Workplace Hazards & Holding Employers Accountable

Omolola Olorunnisola: Secure your Child’s Future Using a Child Trust Fund

Rita Idehai of Ecobater is Our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!

BN Book Review: Once Upon Our Childhood by Lara Brown | Review by The BookLady NG

Jeremiah Ajayi: 6 Lessons I Learned From the Failure of my First Book 

Advertisement
css.php