Anticipate Kunle Afolayan’s Upcoming Legal Series “Eko Law” starring Shaffy Bello, Bimbo Manuel & Ronke Oshodi

The brand new trailer for Kunle Afolayan‘s upcoming legal series titled “Eko Law” has premiered.

“Eko Law” series is an initiative of The Nigeria Law School, Lagos Campus, and the creative idea came from the current Toun Adebiyi. The essence of the series is to enlighten people on their legal rights and also to illustrate the difference between the laws of Lagos/Nigeria and the laws of other countries around the world.

The four-minute trailer is simply to give people a few ideas on what to expect. The series was shot in two days using mostly Lagos law school facilities. The series which has been five years in the making will premiere as an independent production of Afolayan’s KAP Motion Pictures.

“Eko Law” features a stellar cast including Caroline King, Bimbo Manuel, Monalisa Chinda, Ronke Oshodi, Shaffy Bello among others.