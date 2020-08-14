Connect with us

Abiodun & Stephanie open up to Dr Jude about Gender Roles on Episode 2 of "Therapy"

Fáàrí By Sisi Ope Just Shared Her Updated Makeup Routine

Anticipate Kunle Afolayan's Upcoming Legal Series "Eko Law" starring Shaffy Bello, Bimbo Manuel & Ronke Oshodi

Learn How to Make Chicken Suya Pizza + Sauce from scratch with Sisi Yemmie

Find out Bokang's Test Result on Episode 69 of "MTV Shuga: Alone Together"

#NdaniRealTalk is back with a New Host & Juicier Topics! Get the Scoop for Season 4

Toyin Abraham's Tips on "Choosing the Right Career"

You'll Love this Enticing Banga Rice Recipe from Diary of a Kitchen Lover

Watch Toke Makinwa analyse "Packaging Gone Wrong" on this Episode of "Toke Moments"

Kaliné renders a Beautiful Cover of Mayorkun's "Of Lagos"

Abiodun & Stephanie open up to Dr Jude about Gender Roles on Episode 2 of "Therapy"

Published

52 mins ago

 on

On this episode of “Therapy“, Abiodun & Stephanie open up to Dr Jude about gender roles from their individual perspectives. We also cut back to some pre-marriage advice from Pastor Zakius.

“Therapy“, is a comedy series that sees a dysfunctional couple trying to settle their marital disputes through a marriage therapy session. This is the first episode and it features FalzToke MakinwaJosh2Funny and Bovi.

Watch the episode below:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

