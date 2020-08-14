Abiodun & Stephanie open up to Dr Jude about Gender Roles on Episode 2 of “Therapy”

On this episode of “Therapy“, Abiodun & Stephanie open up to Dr Jude about gender roles from their individual perspectives. We also cut back to some pre-marriage advice from Pastor Zakius.

“Therapy“, is a comedy series that sees a dysfunctional couple trying to settle their marital disputes through a marriage therapy session. This is the first episode and it features Falz, Toke Makinwa, Josh2Funny and Bovi.

Watch the episode below: