Learn How to Make Chicken Suya Pizza + Sauce from scratch with Sisi Yemmie

Lifestyle and food vlogger Sisi Yemmie is out with a new vlog, and this time she’s sharing a recipe for Chicken Suya Pizza.

For those of us in Nigeria, we know Chicken Suya Pizza is a thing. If you want to learn how to make this delicious Pizza, here’s what you should get.

Pizza Dough Recipe

2 Cups Plain Flour (All-Purpose Flour)

1 Teaspoon Instant Yeast

2 Tablespoon Sugar

1 Teaspoon Salt

1 Tablespoon Virgin Olive Oil

3/4 Cups Warm Water

Pizza Sauce

1 Bell Pepper

2 Tomatoes

Watch the vlog below: