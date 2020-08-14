BN TV
Learn How to Make Chicken Suya Pizza + Sauce from scratch with Sisi Yemmie
Lifestyle and food vlogger Sisi Yemmie is out with a new vlog, and this time she’s sharing a recipe for Chicken Suya Pizza.
For those of us in Nigeria, we know Chicken Suya Pizza is a thing. If you want to learn how to make this delicious Pizza, here’s what you should get.
Pizza Dough Recipe
2 Cups Plain Flour (All-Purpose Flour)
1 Teaspoon Instant Yeast
2 Tablespoon Sugar
1 Teaspoon Salt
1 Tablespoon Virgin Olive Oil
3/4 Cups Warm Water
Pizza Sauce
1 Bell Pepper
2 Tomatoes
Watch the vlog below: