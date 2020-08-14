Connect with us

BN TV

Learn How to Make Chicken Suya Pizza + Sauce from scratch with Sisi Yemmie

Beauty BN TV

Fáàrí By Sisi Ope Just Shared Her Updated Makeup Routine

BN TV Comedy Movies & TV

Abiodun & Stephanie open up to Dr Jude about Gender Roles on Episode 2 of "Therapy"

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Anticipate Kunle Afolayan's Upcoming Legal Series "Eko Law" starring Shaffy Bello, Bimbo Manuel & Ronke Oshodi

BN TV Movies & TV

Find out Bokang's Test Result on Episode 69 of "MTV Shuga: Alone Together"

BN TV

#NdaniRealTalk is back with a New Host & Juicier Topics! Get the Scoop for Season 4

BN TV

Toyin Abraham's Tips on "Choosing the Right Career"

BN TV

You'll Love this Enticing Banga Rice Recipe from Diary of a Kitchen Lover

BN TV

Watch Toke Makinwa analyse "Packaging Gone Wrong" on this Episode of "Toke Moments"

BN TV Music

Kaliné renders a Beautiful Cover of Mayorkun's "Of Lagos"

BN TV

Learn How to Make Chicken Suya Pizza + Sauce from scratch with Sisi Yemmie

BN TV

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Lifestyle and food vlogger Sisi Yemmie is out with a new vlog, and this time she’s sharing a recipe for Chicken Suya Pizza.

For those of us in Nigeria, we know Chicken Suya Pizza is a thing. If you want to learn how to make this delicious Pizza, here’s what you should get.

Pizza Dough Recipe

2 Cups Plain Flour (All-Purpose Flour)
1 Teaspoon Instant Yeast
2 Tablespoon Sugar
1 Teaspoon Salt
1 Tablespoon Virgin Olive Oil
3/4 Cups Warm Water

Pizza Sauce

1 Bell Pepper
2 Tomatoes

Watch the vlog below:

Related Topics:
BN TV

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Join our ONLINE CAIE Refresher course NOW. From August until October

Star Features

From the Woodworker to the Boom Operator, We Must Not Forget the People Behind the Art We Consume

‘Damola Olofinlua: Trying to Sell Something? Read This!

Barisuka Lewis-Wikina of Emergency Station is Our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!

Mfonobong Inyang: Much Ado About Elections, Legalese and Football

BN Community Centre: Seyi Kafilat Needs Your Help To Cure Liver Cirrhosis

Advertisement
css.php