Connect with us

Weddings

These Sultry and Swoon-Worthy Bridal Outfits from Made Pieces’ are all you need for your Big Day 👰🏾

Weddings

It All Started on Facebook! Semnen & Moses' Pre-wedding Shoot + Love Story

Style Weddings

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Styles We Love -Vol. 350

Weddings

You are my Happy Place! Feyi & Ibukun’s Charming Pre-wedding Shoot

Weddings

You'll Love to See Nini & Tolu's Breathtaking Civil Wedding #ThatNTLove

Weddings

All The Stories You Should Definitely Read on BellaNaija Weddings

Weddings

Lovers Forever! Huda & Michael's Pre-wedding Shoot + Love Story

Weddings

The Kamu Collection by Ruvero Style is For the Northern Bride

Style Weddings

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Styles We Love -Vol. 349

Weddings

He is my Mr Perfect Timing! See Omotoyosi & Adedamola's Pre-wedding Shoot + Love Story

Weddings

These Sultry and Swoon-Worthy Bridal Outfits from Made Pieces’ are all you need for your Big Day 👰🏾

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

The global pandemic has brought about a new simplicity when it comes to weddings.

This bridal edit demonstrates versatility for brides who want to be Sultry and Regal without having to wear the traditional ‘Registry midi length dress‘. 

It features sheer fabrications, hand-sewn embellishments and detailed accents in 10 pantsuits.

Made Pieces’ famous corsets are the backbone of each outfit as the silhouette of each bride is of utmost importance to them.

We Introduce to you, The Porcelain Doll by Made Pieces.

Credits:
All outfits: @made.pieces
Makeup: @y_glam
Hair: @hairtingle
Photography: @dnl_lens

 

———————————————————————————————————————————————————–Sponsored Content.

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Join our ONLINE CAIE Refresher course NOW. From August until October

Star Features

Chioma Ehiaguina: Workplace Hazards & Holding Employers Accountable

Omolola Olorunnisola: Secure your Child’s Future Using a Child Trust Fund

Rita Idehai of Ecobater is Our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!

BN Book Review: Once Upon Our Childhood by Lara Brown | Review by The BookLady NG

Jeremiah Ajayi: 6 Lessons I Learned From the Failure of my First Book 

Advertisement
css.php