All The Wedding Stories You Need to Check Out This Week

These Sultry and Swoon-Worthy Bridal Outfits from Made Pieces’ are all you need for your Big Day 👰🏾

It All Started on Facebook! Semnen & Moses' Pre-wedding Shoot + Love Story

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Styles We Love -Vol. 350

You are my Happy Place! Feyi & Ibukun’s Charming Pre-wedding Shoot

You'll Love to See Nini & Tolu's Breathtaking Civil Wedding #ThatNTLove

All The Stories You Should Definitely Read on BellaNaija Weddings

Lovers Forever! Huda & Michael's Pre-wedding Shoot + Love Story

The Kamu Collection by Ruvero Style is For the Northern Bride

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Styles We Love -Vol. 349

All The Wedding Stories You Need to Check Out This Week

BellaNaija Weddings

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Hey BellaNaijarians,

Are you a lover of love and weddings? If you are, let’s take you on a ride through Africa’s Number 1 wedding website, www.bellanaijaweddings.com. It has been super fun and giddy this week. So if you missed out on any of the beautiful weddings, love stories and pre-wedding shoots now is a good time to catch up.

Check out this post, and click on the title links for more on each story. Don’t forget to visit www.bellanaijaweddings.com.

Omowunmi & Akinwunmi’s Outdoor Wedding will Leave you Smiling

Omowunmi & Akinwunmi’s Traditional Engagement was Everything Beautiful

Ugwuamaka & Emeka’s Traditional Wedding in Enugu will Have You Saying “Igbo Kwenu”!

#TheHappyUnion Love Story + Pre-wedding Shoot will Make You Smile

Bernice & Paul’s First Meeting was During Evangelism

Tomi Got Her Perfect Proposal in Every Way

Honeymoon in This #BNHoneymoonSpot in Rhodes is Perfect

This #BNHoneymoonSpot in Turkey is Just the Getaway Spot You Need

4 Years of Friendship & Love for Funke Akindele-Bello & JJC Skillz

Here’s How to Cope When Working With Your Spouse by The Adanna David Family

This Bridal Shoot is Definitely Giving us Beach Wedding Inspo

Bimpe Onakoya Goes for That Elegant Timeless Glam! Read Our Conversation with this Lagos-based Makeup Artist

You Can Rock All-black as a Couple on Your Big Day!

The Floral Design in this Bridal Styled Shoot is 💯

Coral Beads + Bold Red Lips = A Complete Igbo Trad Look

Will You Rock a Coral Headband for Your Igbo Trad?

Let This Shoot Inspire Your Fairytale Wedding Glam

Ewurabena & Her Sisters Came with🔥 Moves

You’ve Got to See Naomi & Caleb’s #BNBling Moment

Loving This Fun Moment at Deborah & Jonah’s Wedding

We love weddings as much as you do – get in touch! Click Here for Real BN Weddings: http://www.bellanaija.com/tag/real-weddings/ E-mail: [email protected] Website: www.bellanaijaweddings.com Instagram: BellaNaijaWeddings | Instagram for #AsoEbiBella: AsoEbiBella Twitter: BellaNaijaWed FB: BellaNaijaWeddings Pinterest: BellaNaijaWed

