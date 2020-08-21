Connect with us

Kassy, Becky & Princess Try to Fix Tomi's Death on Episode 9 of "My Name Is A-Zed"

Published

49 mins ago

 on

On this episode, Princess, Kassy and Becky return from the party and get into a fight. Kassy and Becky demand that Princess fixes Tomi’s death.

George meets with Junior to reveal some secrets to him about his father and Azeez and Fadekemi meet up for a date.

My Name Is A-Zed” follows the story of Azeez, a university student who moonlights as a cab driver, finds himself in the dangerous world of Lagos nightlife, prostitution and politics in a bid to save his dying mother.

The cast includes Bryan Okoye (Azeez), Gbugbemi Ejeye (Princess), Ijeoma Grace Agu (Cassy), Greg Ojefua (Chief George), Toyin Oshinaike (Mufu), and many more.

Brought to you by The Naked Convos, the brilliant minds behind the critically acclaimed series, “Our Best Friend’s Wedding“.

Watch episode 9 below:

