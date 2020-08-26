Connect with us

See Behind the Scenes of "Nakupenda" Music Video by Chike feat. Ric Hassani

It Seems the Boys Are Mixing Business with Pleasure on this Episode of “The Men’s Club” Season 3

Melania & Tiffany Trump Came Through for Donald Trump at the 2020 Republican National Convention

Olajumoke's Unforgettable Birth Story on African Stories Untold's "My Birthing Experience"

Chicken, Sausage & Shrimps? Yassss to Chef Lola's Jambalaya Pasta Recipe

How Much Should an Engagement Ring Cost? Akah & Claire are sharing their Proposal Story

The Kitchen Muse & Diary of a Kitchen Lover's Plantain Soup Recipe Is Something You Should Try

Tiwa Savage chats with Ebro Darden about her Upcoming Album “Celia", Working with Beyoncé & Afrobeats

Uzo Aduba, Gabrielle Union & Marsai Martin are Passionate About Ending Hair Discrimination

10 Things Kevin Hart Cannot Live Without

BellaNaija.com

2 hours ago

2 hours ago

 on

Afro-pop/soul singer Chike is taking us behind-the-scenes of the shoot for his music video for “Nakupenda” featuring Ric Hassani.

Chike share the video, directed by Ani James for Aje Filmworks, on his IGTV with the caption; “It takes a village…”

The music video sees Chike, a top client, fight for the love of a model against Ric Hassani, a noted photographer.

Watch all the behind-the-scenes action, and the video too, below:

#Nakupenda ❤ (B-T-S) #BooOfTheBooless 🌹 [Link in bio]

