See Behind the Scenes of “Nakupenda” Music Video by Chike feat. Ric Hassani

Afro-pop/soul singer Chike is taking us behind-the-scenes of the shoot for his music video for “Nakupenda” featuring Ric Hassani.

Chike share the video, directed by Ani James for Aje Filmworks, on his IGTV with the caption; “It takes a village…”

The music video sees Chike, a top client, fight for the love of a model against Ric Hassani, a noted photographer.

Watch all the behind-the-scenes action, and the video too, below: