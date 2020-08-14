Looking to Learn More & Prepare for the Future of Work? Philip Consulting is Introducing the pcl. Micro Courses Bite-sized Learning for the Busy Individual

Connect with us

The new normal is here and has brought with it a style of work that requires more agility with how we do things. To support individuals, teams, and organizations in adapting to these changes, Phillips Consulting has introduced the pcl. Micro Courses

Phillips Consulting understands that it is tough to take out a whole day to learn, so these micro-courses, which are all delivered virtually via Microsoft Teams or Zoom offer quick learning bursts (90 minutes to 2 hours and in some cases 4 hours) on topics within our areas of expertise.

Phillips Consulting inspires learning in achievable ways and helps expand your knowledge base and improve your skills to get you ready for the future of work. Our micro-courses include a bouquet of high-demand skills such as Microsoft Office, Risk Management, Accounting Fundamentals, Branding, Digital Marketing, and many more.

Look out for our August Special where we are offering all of our Micro Courses at a discounted price.

For registration and inquiries, please send a mail to [email protected] or Visit our website and check out all their micro-courses for yourself at www.microcourses.phillipsconsulting.net

Sponsored Content.

Join our ONLINE CAIE Refresher course NOW. From August until October

