BN TV
The Kitchen Muse & Diary of a Kitchen Lover’s Plantain Soup Recipe Is Something You Should Try
On the maiden episode of “Recipes to help you glow” with Tolani of Diary of a Kitchen Lover and Bukkie of The Kitchen Muse, they’re showing us how to make plantain soup for glowing skin.
The Ingredients:
Semi-ripe plantains (3 sticks)
Onions (1 bulb)
Carrots (3 sticks)
Celery (2 sticks) – Seasoning (2 cubes)
Thyme (1 tsp.)
Salt (1 tsp.)
“This recipe is a must-try especially if you like to eat healthily and maintain fresh skin”, the food vloggers say.
Try the recipe: