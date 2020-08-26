The Kitchen Muse & Diary of a Kitchen Lover’s Plantain Soup Recipe Is Something You Should Try

On the maiden episode of “Recipes to help you glow” with Tolani of Diary of a Kitchen Lover and Bukkie of The Kitchen Muse, they’re showing us how to make plantain soup for glowing skin.

The Ingredients:

Semi-ripe plantains (3 sticks)

Onions (1 bulb)

Carrots (3 sticks)

Celery (2 sticks) – Seasoning (2 cubes)

Thyme (1 tsp.)

Salt (1 tsp.)

“This recipe is a must-try especially if you like to eat healthily and maintain fresh skin”, the food vloggers say.

Try the recipe: